Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

