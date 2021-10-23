Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce sales of $756.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

