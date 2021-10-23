Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,612,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

