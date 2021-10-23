Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 267,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.