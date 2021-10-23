Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $67,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE:MX opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

