Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMLTU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,184,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CMLTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.