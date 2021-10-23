Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Robert Half International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

