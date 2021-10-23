90,000 Shares in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the second quarter worth about $6,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the second quarter worth about $3,511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

