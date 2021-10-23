Evedo Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00207041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

