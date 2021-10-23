Reviewing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sunstone Hotel Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 29.71%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 9.99 -$404.69 million ($0.73) -16.74

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors -89.59% -11.15% -6.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

