Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.74

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $565.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

