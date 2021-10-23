Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

