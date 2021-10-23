Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

