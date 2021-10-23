Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.