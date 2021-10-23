Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,036 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $153.82 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.