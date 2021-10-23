CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,512 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,553,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

