Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 25,953 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

