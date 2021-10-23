Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $93,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.37 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

