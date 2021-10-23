10,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 291.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,526,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 2,626,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 45.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

