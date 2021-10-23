Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.