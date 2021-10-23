Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of THC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

