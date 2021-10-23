National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.75

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 690461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.