Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,180.00 Price Target at Truist

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Truist from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,988.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

