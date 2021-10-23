Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

