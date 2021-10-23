Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.01.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. Snap has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

