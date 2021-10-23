Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

Shares of MAR opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

