PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Cut by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE PHM opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

