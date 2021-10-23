Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

