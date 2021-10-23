Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

