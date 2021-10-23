Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

