Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

