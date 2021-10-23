SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 344.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $80.87 and a 12 month high of $109.41.

