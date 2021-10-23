Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT opened at $103.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $104.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

