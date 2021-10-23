Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

