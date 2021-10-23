National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.14. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NHI stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.