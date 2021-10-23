Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.98 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00105587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.91 or 0.99793824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.04 or 0.06522819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 29,113,382 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

