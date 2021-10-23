Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

