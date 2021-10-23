Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fluor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

