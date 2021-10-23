First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1,617.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

