Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SLM by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

