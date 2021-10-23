Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 95.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,277 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,178,000. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in Farfetch by 220.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,504,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

