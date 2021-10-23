Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,994 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

