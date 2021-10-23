Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

