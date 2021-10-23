Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

