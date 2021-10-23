Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 85,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

