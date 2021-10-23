Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 297,835 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,835 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $179,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

