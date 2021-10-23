M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.16 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

