Northern Trust Corp Has $111.57 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of A. O. Smith worth $111,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $8,113,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

