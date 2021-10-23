Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,279 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.