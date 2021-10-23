Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,241 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

FSLR stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

